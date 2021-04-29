Reese Prom Attendees Test Positive for COVID-19
(Alpha Media Image Library)
People who attended the Reese High School prom in Bay City are being asked to quarantine over coronavirus concerns.
Tuscola County health officials posted a notice Wednesday, April 28, saying a number of individuals tested positive for COVID-19 following the prom, but there is a lack of adequate information to conduct contact tracing. They are asking anyone who went to the prom, held at The Grand, to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for any symptoms of the coronavirus.
Anyone with questions can call the health department at (989) 673-8114.