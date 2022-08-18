Public Invited to Poseyville Riverfront Restoration Kickoff Monday

Poseyville Riverfront Restoration (source: City of Midland)

A ceremonial construction kickoff event showcasing the Poseyville Riverfront Restoration project takes place Monday at 2:00 p.m. at 301 River Street in Midland. It will include project renderings available for viewing, a ceremonial groundbreaking, and remarks from members of local government and others. The public is invited.

The project spans a 19-acre footprint on the south side of the Tittabawassee River just south of Poseyville Road and includes the restoration of a 10-acre former industrial site. When completed, the space will include natural wetland and park land areas, accessible trails, native plants and vegetation, and a pedestrian footbridge over the Tittabawassee River.

The city of Midland has more information about the project on its website: http://www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/poseyville