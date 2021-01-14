Public Comment Open on Shiawassee Refuge Compatibility Determination Drafts
Waterfowl at Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge (photo by Ryan Dziedzic provided by Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge)
The Shiawassee National Wildlife refuge is inviting the public to comment on multiple draft Compatibility Determinations (CDs).
The CDs include drafts for fishing, environmental education and interpretation, research, commercial recording and more. Drafts can be found at fws.gov/refuge/Shiawassee.
Written comments can be sent by mail to: Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, Attn: Pamela Repp, 6975 Mower Road, Saginaw, MI 48601; or emailed to [email protected].
Comments must be submitted by January 22.