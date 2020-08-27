Pop Up COVID-19 Testing Available Next Week in Saginaw
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers and Latinos United for Saginaw are hosting a pop up COVID-19 testing event Tuesday, September 1 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Anyone can be tested and is welcome in the drive-through for the tests, with walk up testing is also available. There are no requirements for symptoms and doctor’s orders are not needed.
To be tested, residents must have identification and an insurance card. However, those without insurance can still be tested. The tests will be done in a person’s vehicle or outside in a tent. HIV screening will also be offered.
The event takes place from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Holy Family Catholic Church is located at 1525 S. Washington Ave. in Saginaw.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers also offers COVID-19 testing at three other sites: in the parking lot at 501 Lapeer Ave. in Saginaw Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; behind the Bay Side Health Center at 3884 Monitor Rd. in Bay City Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – noon and Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 – noon at 876 Van Dyke Rd. in Bad Axe.