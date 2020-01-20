Police Investigate Saginaw’s First Homicide of 2020
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Saginaw are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.
Saginaw police officers responded to the 300 block of Webber Sunday, January 19 around 6:00 p.m. for a report of a shooting. 20-year-old Lakeisha Harris was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No suspect information is available.
The case is being handled by the Saginaw and state police Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1289.