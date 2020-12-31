Police In Huron County Investigating Breaking and Entering, Murder
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police in Huron County are investigating a murder that occurred Wednesday, December 30.
Police say two masked and armed assailants broke into a house on Rapson Rd. in Verona Township around 11:10 p.. and shot a 59-year-old man. The man’s sons, 11 and 20 years old, were at the home at the time of the assault. They told police the suspects shot their father and continued to assault victim while he was on the floor, yelling about wanting money.
The man’s sons were in different rooms at the start of the incident. The younger son told police he tried locking himself in a bathroom before he was escorted to another room of the house and told to lie on the floor. The older son had taken cover in a separate room. The assailants left only minutes later. Neither son was hurt in the incident.
The suspects were described as wearing all black, with ski masks, leather jackets and gloves. It isn’t known how they arrived or left the residence. Anyone who may have seen any vehicles in the Rapson Rd. area during the incident’s timeframe, especially near the Sullivan Rd. intersection, or has any other information is asked to call Huron Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421.