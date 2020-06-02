Please Stop Digging Through the Trash, City of Midland Says
trash bin
The city of Midland is asking residents to refrain from going through other people’s trash.
The devastating flood of May 19 has caused thousands of people to throw away household items damaged in the flood. Residents have been placing their trash out at the curb, drawing the attention of others looking to find something of value.
The city reminds people the trash has been contaminated by flood waters, creating a potential health hazard for anyone going through the trash. Scavenging during a declared city emergency is a misdemeanor with a $500 dollar and up to 90 days in jail.
The city encourages residents to mark their trash with spray paint to discourage garbage pickers.