Person of Interest Sought in Tuscola Hit and Run Crash

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a person of interest in a hit and run crash Sunday, May 5.

The crash occurred at Bray and Barnes roads in Arbela Township, west of Millington around 6:30 p.m. when a Chevy Silverado hauling a trailer ran a stop sign and struck a Ford Ranger driven by a 60-year-old Mount Morris woman. Both vehicles overturned and the woman suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses told police the driver of the other vehicle helped the woman from the wreckage before fleeing on foot. Police believe the man is 46-year-old Christopher Fredenberg of Birch Run and say he may have also been injured in the crash. A K9 team tracked him before losing his scent in the water. Anyone with information about the incident or Fredenberg is asked to call 9-1-1 or (989) 673-8161.