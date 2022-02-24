Parents of Accused Oxford School Shooter to Stand Trial

The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who’s charged with killing four students at Oxford High School Nov. 30 have been ordered to stand trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
After a preliminary examination in Oakland County District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson determined Thursday that there was enough evidence for Jennifer and James Crumbley to stand trial in circuit court. Prosecutors say the parents allowed their son access to the gun used in the shooting and failed to address signs of emotional and mental health issues.
Ethan Crumbley is facing first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges. He has been charged as an adult.