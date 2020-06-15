One Dead, Several Injured in Huron County Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
One person died and several were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Huron County late Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said deputies responded shortly after 5:00 p.m. to the intersection of Sebewaing and Bay Port Roads in Sebewaing Township.
Hanson said a northbound van failed to stop at the intersection and hit a westbound SUV. The SUV driver, 58-year-old Gerald Steinbis of Bad Axe died at the scene, and his wife and another passenger were injured.
The van driver, 35-year-old Ashley Horetski of Port Austin and her three children were also injured. All of the injured were taken to Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon, and all but one were later transferred to out-of-county hospitals.