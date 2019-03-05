One Dead After Domestic Dispute, Barricaded Gunman Incident

A domestic dispute between two men ended with one of them dead and one of them under arrest on Monday night in Saginaw Township. The incident began just before 4:00 p.m. at 4035 Emerick, after a man called police to report that he had just shot another man.

The first officers on scene said they heard numerous gunshots being fired inside the house. The suspect barricaded himself inside and surrendered about 8:00 p.m., after talking with a Saginaw Emergency Services Team negotiator. Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Jonathan Israel Villanueva. The suspect’s name was not released as detectives continued gathering evidence to present to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.

A 79-year old man and two women, ages 19 and 21, were in the house during the standoff, along with two children under age two. They were not injured, and police say they were not being held against their will. An investigation is ongoing.