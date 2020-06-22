One-Car Crash Leaves Driver in Critical Condition
source: Michigan State Police
A 30-year-old man from Turner, Michigan is in critical condition after a Sunday morning crash in Iosco County. Michigan State Police at the West Branch post said the driver lost control of his car on M-65 near Dyer Road in Burleigh Township just before 11:00 a.m., causing it to cross the center line and go off the road, where it hit a tree. Investigators said the force of impact cut the vehicle in two.
The driver was taken to a downstate hospital for treatment. State Police said excessive speed was a factor in the crash, but they are still investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a part.