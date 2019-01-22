Officer Shot in Saginaw Township

***EDIT*** This story has been updated to reflect a potential vehicle the suspect may be driving

Saginaw Township police and state police are investigating the shooting of a Saginaw Township police officer. The incident occurred during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 22 on Tittabawassee Rd. near Bay Rd. Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says when the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect shot him in the face. He was able to retreat and call for help. Other officers arrived on the scene and took the wounded officer to the hospital.

Pussehl says the officer was initially in critical condition but has since stabilized. He has not been identified but is listed as a 16-year veteran of the department.

Police found a stolen truck on Liberty Road in Kochville Township, between Michigan Ave. and Davis Rd. They are now looking for a white Ford F-250 pickup with a license plate number D-B 60703. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident to call Saginaw County Central Dispatch or the Saginaw Township Police Department at (989) 793-2310.