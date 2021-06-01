      Weather Alert

Oakland County Pedestrian Killed

Michael Percha
Jun 1, 2021 @ 8:07am
Police in Oakland County are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, a 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man was driving south on Lapeer Rd. near Greenshield Rd. in Orion Township. A 51-year-old Orion Township man was attempting to cross the street at that location, outside of a marked crosswalk. Police say the older man was wearing dark colored clothing. He was struck by the passing vehicle and taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t believe the driver was intoxicated.

