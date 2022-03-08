Northwood President, First Lady Create Scholarship Honoring His Sister for Female Entrepreneurs

On International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 3, Northwood University President Kent MacDonald and First Lady Mary-Ellen MacPhee announced a donation of $100,000 to the university to establish a scholarship in honor McDonald’s sister Kelly Meek, who passed away in 2019.
“Kelly was passionate about private business, and she believed it was important to give back whenever she could,” said President MacDonald. “My sister would be proud to know this scholarship at Northwood University will help the next generation of women business leaders.”
Meek and her husband founded a successful craft brewing company in Ottawa, Ontario called Kichesippi Beer Company. It launched a craft beer called Warrior Woman two years ago in honor of Kelly. First Lady Mary-Ellen MacPhee said the name Warrior Woman was a perfect way to describe Kelly because “she was a warrior, always willing to take on any challenge that stood in her way!”
Calling Meek “an inspiration to all women who dare to dream,” President MacDonald and his wife said the Kelly Ann Meek Scholarship will be given to women leaders and entrepreneurs at Northwood.
First Lady Mary-Ellen MacPhee said, “Kelly epitomized a timeless set of values known at Northwood University as The Northwood Idea, and she served as a role model for all women entrepreneurs.”