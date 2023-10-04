Northwood Auto Show Takes Place This Weekend

The 60th annual Northwood University Auto Show kicks off this Friday and runs through Sunday.

The event is expected to have more than 500 vehicles from 65 manufacturers and private collectors, featuring a wide variety of styles. These include multi-million dollar supercars to classics. The event is billed as the largest student run auto show in the U.S. In addition to the cars, the show will also feature games, interactive booths, photos, live music and food trucks.

The show is free and open to the public. It will run from noon to 8:00 on Friday, from 9:00 to 6:00 on Saturday and and 10:00 to 2:00 on Sunday. Visit auto.northwood.edu for more information.