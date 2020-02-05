No Injuries in Buena Vista House Fire
(photo by Michael Percha)
A house in Buena Vista Township caught fire Wednesday, February 5.
Buena Vista Township Fire crews responded to S. 25th St. around 6:30 a.m. and were able to knock out the fire in about 20 minutes. Officials say the fire began when someone likely left the kitchen stove on. The fire quickly spread to the attic.
Firefighters evacuated the home at one point as the roof of the house began to collapse. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The house is a total loss.
The Saginaw Fire Department provided mutual aid.