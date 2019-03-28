No Damage to Cemetery After Kochville Township Crash

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash at Bay and Kochville roads Wednesday, March 27 in Kochville Township. A 62-year-old Saginaw man heading south on Bay Road in a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 1:15 p.m. was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 38-year-old Freeland woman going west on Kochville, who failed to stop at the signal. The Jeep was forced onto the Kochville Methodist Cemetery, which sustained no damage. The woman and a three-year-old boy were uninjured in the crash. The man was taken to Covenant Healthcare with minor injuries. The woman was cited for a traffic violation.