Nexteer Layoffs Become Permanent, More Expected
(WSGW file photo)
Recent layoffs at Nexteer Automotive in Buena Vista Township were first reported as temporary, but in a recent Facebook post, UAW Local 699 President Tom Hurst said they are being converted to permanent layoffs. The 130 Nexteer employees were laid off as of November 26.
In his post, Hurst said more layoffs are expected next year. He said Nexteer cites loss of work and outsourcing as reasons for a projected 200 to 300 layoffs by the end of April, 2020.