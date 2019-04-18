New Members Inducted Into The Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame

Every year since 2002, a dedicated selection committee for the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame has pored over nominations made by people from around the county on athletes, coaches, teams and contributors. A new batch of honorees were named during a news conference Wednesday, April 17.

Nominees vary in age range and accomplishment but all show a passion and dedication to their sport. Each nominee must have been retired from their sports career for a minimum of five years, though there’s an exception for coaches, as many stay in their positions for years or even decades.

The 2019 inductees are as follows:

Stacy Delany – Freeland High School and University of Missouri softball

Hogey Holtz – football, basketball and softball athletic official

Charles Markey – Saginaw High and CMU football

Ralph Munger – Frankenmuth High athlete and football coach for Frankenmuth and Rockford high schools

Brad Redford – Frankenmuth High and Xavier University basketball

Jenny Ryan – Nouvel Catholic Central and U of M basketball

Blair White – Nouvel Catholic Central, MSU and Indianapolis Colts football

The back to back 2006-2007 Nouvel Catholic Central State Champion football teams

The inductees will be honored at a banquet at Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw Township in November. More information can be found at www.saginawcountysports.org.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police Identify Body Found Near I-675 Saginaw Schools Set To Begin Lengthy Strategic Planning Process Saginaw Tightens School Security Small Town, Rural Leaders Warned of Struggling Hospitals Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department Adds Deputies to Spaulding Township Bay County Job Study Nearing Completion
Comments