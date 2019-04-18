New Members Inducted Into The Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame

Every year since 2002, a dedicated selection committee for the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame has pored over nominations made by people from around the county on athletes, coaches, teams and contributors. A new batch of honorees were named during a news conference Wednesday, April 17.

Nominees vary in age range and accomplishment but all show a passion and dedication to their sport. Each nominee must have been retired from their sports career for a minimum of five years, though there’s an exception for coaches, as many stay in their positions for years or even decades.

The 2019 inductees are as follows:

Stacy Delany – Freeland High School and University of Missouri softball

Hogey Holtz – football, basketball and softball athletic official

Charles Markey – Saginaw High and CMU football

Ralph Munger – Frankenmuth High athlete and football coach for Frankenmuth and Rockford high schools

Brad Redford – Frankenmuth High and Xavier University basketball

Jenny Ryan – Nouvel Catholic Central and U of M basketball

Blair White – Nouvel Catholic Central, MSU and Indianapolis Colts football

The back to back 2006-2007 Nouvel Catholic Central State Champion football teams

The inductees will be honored at a banquet at Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw Township in November. More information can be found at www.saginawcountysports.org.