Mosquito Control Seasonal Treatment Begins
Aerial larviciding treatment for mosquito control is scheduled to start the week of Monday, April 13 in both Saginaw and Bay Counties.
Saginaw County expects to complete its treatment in 3 to 7 days and Bay County 7-10 days.
Saginaw County Residents may notice low-flying yellow aircraft during the treatment, which will be done by Al’s Aerial Spraying of Ovid. The operation will originate out of Harry Browne Airport in Buena Vista Township.
In Bay County, residents may see low-flying yellow or white fixed-wing aircraft over wooded areas between 6:30 a-m and 8:00 p.m., weather permitting.
The county mosquito control agencies treat flooded woodlots and other areas each spring to control mosquito larvae and prevent the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes during the warmer months.