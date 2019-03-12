Morley Announces Expansion Plans

Saginaw Township-based Morley is adding jobs and a new location. The company said new business from a new Fortune 100 global client means they’re adding more than 200 new jobs in customer service, case management, process support and management. Morley is also opening a new office in the Horizons Center on State Street.

JoAnn Crary, president of Saginaw Future, said “this expansion from one of our top employers and taxpayers reaffirms that the Great Lakes Bay Region is a world-class location for global leaders like Morley Companies. ”

Full-time positions at Morley include health insurance and company-matched 401-k. You can find out more and apply on the company website: https://www.morleynet.com/Careers/