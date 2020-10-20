Moolenaar Honors Beaverton Emergency Workers from May Flood
Following the flood, an emergency contract was issued, allowing crews to begin addressing needed repairs immediately and reopen one direction of US-10 just 17 days after its emergency closure due to high water concerns. (source: MDOT)
U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar is honoring two emergency workers in Beaverton.
Moolenaar will present Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition to Gladwin County Sheriff Michael Shea and Beaverton resident Marty Govitz on Tuesday, October 20 for the actions they took to protect residents during the historic flooding earlier this year. During the flooding, Sheriff Shea evacuated residents living below the Wiggins Lake Dam and then stayed onsite for twelve more hours, shoveling dirt and limiting damage to the dam. He was recommended for special recognition by Dave Pettersech, the manager of the Gladwin County Road Commission.
At the same time, Govitz was working to keep the Wildwood Rd. culvert from washing out. His efforts went on through the night, and after 5:00 a.m. he and his team succeeded in holding the road and saving the culvert. Petteresch estimates that Govitz’s efforts likely saved the Secord Dam from failing and prevented millions of dollars in damage to Wildwood Rd. and the community.
The ceremony will take place at 9:15 a.m. at the Beaverton Activity Center at 106 Tonkin St.