Monday Morning Crash Kills One in Tuscola County

source: Tuscola County Sheriff Dept.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that left a 22-year-old Cass City man dead. Sheriff Glen Skrent said the incident happened about 6:00 a.m. Monday on Cemetery Rd. near Shabonna Rd. in Novesta Township. Authorities report the vehicle was headed north on Cemetery when the driver lost control
before entering the east ditch. The vehicle struck a downed tree and then came to rest on its side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the  scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of
relatives.

 

