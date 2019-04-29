Monday Morning Crash Kills One in Tuscola County

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that left a 22-year-old Cass City man dead. Sheriff Glen Skrent said the incident happened about 6:00 a.m. Monday on Cemetery Rd. near Shabonna Rd. in Novesta Township. Authorities report the vehicle was headed north on Cemetery when the driver lost control

before entering the east ditch. The vehicle struck a downed tree and then came to rest on its side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of

relatives.