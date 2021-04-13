      Weather Alert

Minibike Driver Dies from Saginaw Township Crash

Michael Percha
Apr 13, 2021 @ 7:29am
(source: Saginaw Township Police)

Police in Saginaw Township continue to investigate a crash involving a minibike.

The crash occurred Monday, April 12 around 6:30 a.m. A 20-year-old Saginaw man was riding the bike west on Gratiot Rd. without a headlight on. It crashed into the side of a Dodge Ram driven by a 21-year-old Saginaw Township man, who had turned west onto Gratiot from Saint Andrews Rd. The pickup truck driver did not see the minibike.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple fractures. He was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.

