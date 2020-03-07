Mini Medical School Open to All GLBR Residents
(source: CMU College of Medicine)
The Central Michigan University College of Medicine and The Temple Theatre have partnered to bring a Mini Medical School to Saginaw, presented by Health Advantage Credit Union.
The program will provide up-to-date, relevant health education to residents of the Great Lakes Bay Region. With a focus on improving the health of the community, the program will address a variety of current health topics. Each of the monthly sessions will include a lecture by nationally recognized healthcare providers. Sessions take place between 6:00-8:30 p.m. on the following dates: April 23, April 30, May 28, June 25, July 23 and August 27.
Participation is open to adults ages 18 and older. Those who attend all sessions will receive a certificate of completion from the CMU College of Medicine. Registration is requested by visiting the Temple Theatre website.