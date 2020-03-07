      Weather Alert

Mini Medical School Open to All GLBR Residents

Michael Percha
Mar 7, 2020 @ 5:00pm
(source: CMU College of Medicine)

The Central Michigan University College of Medicine and The Temple Theatre have partnered to bring a Mini Medical School to Saginaw, presented by Health Advantage Credit Union.

The program will provide up-to-date, relevant health education to residents of the Great Lakes Bay Region. With a focus on improving the health of the community, the program will address a variety of current health topics. Each of the monthly sessions will include a lecture by nationally recognized healthcare providers. Sessions take place between 6:00-8:30 p.m. on the following dates: April 23, April 30, May 28, June 25, July 23 and August 27.

Participation is open to adults ages 18 and older. Those who attend all sessions will receive a certificate of completion from the CMU College of Medicine. Registration is requested by visiting the Temple Theatre website.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News