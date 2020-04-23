Millage for Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. Approved for August Ballot
A proposal asking Saginaw County residents to approve a millage increase and renewal for the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department will be on the ballot for the Aug. 4 election.
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved language for the proposal this week. It asks for 1.75 mills for six years to pay for road patrol deputies, vehicles, training and jail operations. The proposal includes a renewal of the current 1.3394 mills, which expires in December, 20201, and another 0.4106 mills.