MidMichigan Health Taking Applications for Temporary Staffing
MidMichigan Health-Midland (source: Mid Michigan Health)
MidMichigan Health is accepting applicants to help amid the COVID-19 outbreak. While they currently do not have an emergency need for staff, MidMichigan Health said they want to be proactive and prepare to pull outside sources for staffing if the need arises.
They are currently looking for former and current healthcare providers, especially those with update-to-date clinical credentials or licenses. They may also need help with housekeeping and food services.
“As this situation continues to rapidly evolve, it is our responsibility to have workforce ready to support the needs of all of our communities,” said Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, president and CEO, MidMichigan Health. “We will first use our internal labor pool for staffing needs and will then reach out to external candidates who have expressed interest via this form, if the need arises. We appreciate all those in our community who have already reached out to offer assistance.”
Those interested in applying are encouraged to complete the online form at www.midmichigan.org/jobs/covid-19.