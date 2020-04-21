MidMichigan Health Participating In Study to Treat COVID-19 Patients with Donated Plasma
(Alpha Media file photo)
MidMichigan Health has joined a Mayo Clinic research program studying the use of plasma donated by recovered COVID-19 patients to treat hospitalized patients fighting the virus.
The convalescent plasma study will be offered at more than 100 hospitals nationwide, including MidMichigan Medical Centers in Gratiot and Midland. The treatment has been used to successfully treat patients with other infectious diseases like Ebola.
Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the convalescent plasma treatment option is available for hospitalized patients with severe or life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19 or those at high risk of developing severe or life-threatening symptoms.
Through voluntary research protocol, informed consent will be obtained and follow up data will be collected and analyzed to make treatment decisions for future COVID-19 patients. Donors will need to meet specific criteria such as having recovered from COVID-19 for 28 days.
Those who have recovered from the virus are encouraged to review the criteria. For more information on the treatment, visit uscovidplasma.org. Those interested in becoming a donor can visit versiti.org.