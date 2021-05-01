MidMichigan Health Investing $300,000 in Bay County EZCare Facility
source: Bay Future
MidMichigan Health is expanding in Bay County through their EZCare facility, a new retail clinic opening Monday inside the Meijer on Wilder Road. MidMichigan Health is investing approximately $300,000 in the facility and creating six new jobs.
The EZCare facility will provide rapid testing and same-day treatments for minor illnesses with the option to walk-in or book ahead. Occupational health services like drug testing and physicals are also available by appointment. MidMichigan Health officials said the facility will provide both current MidMichigan Health Park-Bay patients and anyone in the community with convenient care where they already shop, in a way that is integrated with the rest of the MidMichigan Health system for better follow-up and continuity of care.
“Our purpose at MidMichigan Health is creating healthy communities-together. One important way we do that is to collaborate with the local community organizations; this collaboration and our commitment to our patients will provide the community members with the care they need as close to home as possible. With the investments we have made and are still making in Bay County, we will be able to care for our patients, when and where they need it, through every phase of their care from primary care to advanced specialists to walk-in care for minor illnesses to emergency care to more advanced treatments and services, all within a 20-mile radius,” said Cinthia Brooks, executive director of MidMichigan Health Bay County facilities.
Last year, MidMichigan Health began construction for a new 24/7 Emergency Department on the site of MidMichigan Health Park – Bay, on Keisel Road in Bangor Township. This $21 million project will create 50 new jobs in Bay County and expands the existing Health Park that was recently built in 2017. The project is slated for completion in late 2021 and will have all the capabilities of a hospital-based emergency department. The goal of this facility is to meet a growing demand for emergency services in Bay County and this new access point helps meet that demand. The new Emergency Department will include on-site 24/7 CT scanning, X-ray and laboratory for faster results. It will be staffed by physicians, nurses and other experts with specialized credentials and more than 200 years of combined experience in emergency medicine. The facility is designed with many patient-friendly amenities not found in most hospital Emergency Departments, including all private rooms, a beautiful welcoming home-like environment with lots of natural light and a cozy fireplace, heated wheelchairs and a heated ambulance entrance to prevent the patient’s body temperature from dropping during arrival, spacious waiting areas that allow for the separation of patients with contagious symptoms and specialized rooms for safely treating infectious diseases.
“MidMichigan has made and is continuing to make significant investments in Bay County. We’re grateful for their investments and are excited about continuing to work with them to positively impact the quality of life for our community residents,” said Trevor Keyes, President & CEO of Bay Future, Inc.