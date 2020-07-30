Midland’s Kiwassee Lake Closed Until Further Notice
The city of Midland Parks and Recreation Department has closed access to Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park until further notice due to high levels of bacteria in the water from storm water runoff. The Midland County Department of Public Health collected samples Wednesday that exceeded bacteria levels for safe full body contact.
People and animals are advised to avoid contact with Kiwassee lake including swimming, fishing and wading until further notice. The beach and other areas of Stratford Woods Park are still open for use. A followup test will be conducted in the few days.