Midland Residents Urged to Check Smoke Alarms, Recall Issued
(Alpha Media file photo)
A recall has been issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission for Kidde TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke-Carbon Monoxide alarms due to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.
The recalled units are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060, and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms that were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Amazon and other stores. Sales took place between May 2019 and September 2020. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm. According to the recall notice, consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm and should keep using the recalled alarms until a replacement alarm is installed.
Residents can contact the Midland Fire Department at (989) 837-3410 with questions or concerns.