Midland Man Arraigned for Fatal January Crash

Michael Percha
Nov 20, 2020 @ 8:14am
A 28-year-old Midland man has been charged in the death of a Bannister woman 11 months after a deadly crash in Gratiot County.

Police say Garrett Lang was driving east on W. Harrison Rd. in Sumner Township on January 4 when he allegedly ran a stop sign at Lumberjack Rd., crashing into a northbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Clark Nokes of Bannister. 62-year-old Patricia Nokes, his passenger, was killed at the scene.

Police say toxicology reports show Lang was under the influence of a substance at the time of the crash. Lang is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

