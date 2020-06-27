Midland Hit and Run Under Investigation
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Midland are looking for a hit and run driver.
Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, June 26, an officer patrolling westbound US-10 near Ashman St. discovered a dead body in the road. The preliminary investigation suggests the person died after being struck by a vehicle. A positive identification of the victim has not been made at this time.
Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-6466.