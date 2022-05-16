      Weather Alert

Midland Crash Kills Battle Creek Woman

Ann Williams
May 16, 2022 @ 12:19pm
Midland Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman from Battle Creek. It happened about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, on Airport Rd. between Sturgeon Ave. and Perrine Rd.

Police said the victim, 20-year-old Madison Dale Snider of Battle Creek, was driving a Toyota Corrolla west on Airport Rd. when she crossed the center line, crashing into a GMC Sierra head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A a 31-year-old man Sanford driving the other vehicle had non life-threatening injuries and was taken to MyMichigan Health in Midland for treatement.

Midland Police are asking anyone who may have information on the crash to contact them at 989-839-4713.

