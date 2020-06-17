Midland County Warns People Away from Dams, Lake Beds
View of Wixom Lake, Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the water was drained after the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path, in Edenville Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
As a result of the recent flooding event and dam failures, there are ongoing safety concerns about instability of the bottomlands due to erosion.
The instability of the soil can create a “quicksand”-like effect in which people will sink into the soil and may need the assistance of rescue crews to get out. Persons should not be in, on or around the Edenville and Sanford Dams or walking and recreating in the Wixom and Sanford Lake beds. Rapid changes in water levels and ongoing flows from Beaverton Dam, the Tobacco River and other tributaries are creating significant amounts of erosion to the dam structures still remaining and creating sink holes.
Please do not risk the safety of yourself or first responders.