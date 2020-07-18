Midland County to Receive State Funding For Small Businesses
(Alpha Media file photo)
Midland County will receive a portion of $3.5 million in state funding to support small businesses.
The State of Michigan has allocated $100 million of CARES Act funding to implement the Michigan Small Business Restart Program to support the needs of Michigan businesses directly impacted by COVID-19. The funding will be allocated among counties in Michigan’s Region Five. Applications are now open and will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on August 5.
The Midland Business Alliance and a local team of reviewers will review and recommend distribution of these grant funds for qualifying businesses in Midland County. This is not a first-come-first-served grant process. All applications will be reviewed following the closure of the acceptance period on August 5.
The grants can range up to $20,000. Funds can be used as working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses. Local award recipients will be notified no later than September 30. For further details on eligibility criteria, visit MichiganBusiness.org/restart.