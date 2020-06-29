Midland County Sheriff, State Reps. Race
Elections
State Representative Annette Glenn of Michigan’s 98th District is facing a challenger to her seat this November.
56-year-old Glenn, a Republican, has held the position since the 2018 election. Her challenger, 42-year-old Democrat Sarah Schultz, is the vice president of People Services for City Year, Incorporated.
There are also three candidates looking to become Midland County’s next Sheriff. Sheriff Scott Stephenson is not seeking reelection following a drunk driving scandal in 2018. The candidates, all Republican, will face off in the August primary.
They include 48-year-old Myron Green, a Midland County deputy, 42-year-old Laura Lee, an administrative professional deputy with the Sheriff’s Department and 62 -year-old Arthur Beagle, a retired Midland County Jail correctional shift leader.