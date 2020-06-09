Midland County Prepared for Massive Mosquito Spray Operation
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Midland County Mosquito Control has a lot of work on their hands.
With the May 19 flood, which caused about $175 million in damages and forced around 11,000 people from their homes, the mosquito population has exploded.
The agency is committed to spraying more than 110,000 acres over the course of several days next week, using at least two twin engine airplanes to conduct the spraying. With several road closures still in effect, ground crews will have a difficult time getting to some areas to spray.
The agency will use a chemical called Mersus 3.0 which kill mosquitoes in flight. The chemical is rated safe for humans and animals, though properties designated as no-spray, including those with honeybee hives, will be excluded from mosquito treatment. Anyone who wants to opt out of treatment should call (989) 832-8677 by 5:00 P.M. today.