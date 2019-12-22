Midland County Man Wins Big on Big Spin Show
(source: Michigan Lottery)
A 62-year-old Midland County man is $350,000 richer after a second chance playing the Michigan Lottery.
Timothy Bissa entered codes from non-winning Big Spin tickets at the Big Spin website. He was chosen to participate in The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley, one of five players selected by a random drawing.
Each player is guaranteed to win at least $100,000, with a chance to win up to $2 million.
Bissa says he has a long to-do list.
“Winning this prize takes a weight off my shoulders and will make life easier,” said Bissa. Taking his wife on a honeymoon after 30 years of marriage tops his list.
Each $10 The Big Spin ticket offers players a chance to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players have won more than $14 million playing The Big Spin. More than $61 million in prizes remain, including three $1 million top prizes, four $10,000 prizes, and 115 $1,000 prizes.
20 players will be selected to appear on the Lottery’s The Big Spin televised events, which air shortly after evening Lottery drawings. Including Bissa, 15 players already have won spots on The Big Spin show. Players may submit codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets at www.MIBigSpin.com. Players have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to enter codes for the final drawing on Jan. 2. Players who enter codes will earn entries into the drawing for the opportunity to appear on television and spin the big wheel.