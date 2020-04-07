      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Midland County Crash Kills 30-Year-Old Man

Ann Williams
Apr 7, 2020 @ 3:41pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

The Midland County Sheriff Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left the driver dead. It happened about 10:50 Monday night on W. Brooks Rd. west of Pine River Rd. in Porter Township.

Investigators said a pickup truck was headed east on W. Brooks Road when the driver lost control, struck a ditch and rolled over. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Justin Mechem of Midland, was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old Midland man in the passenger seat was not injured.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News