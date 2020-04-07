Midland County Crash Kills 30-Year-Old Man
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The Midland County Sheriff Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left the driver dead. It happened about 10:50 Monday night on W. Brooks Rd. west of Pine River Rd. in Porter Township.
Investigators said a pickup truck was headed east on W. Brooks Road when the driver lost control, struck a ditch and rolled over. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Justin Mechem of Midland, was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old Midland man in the passenger seat was not injured.