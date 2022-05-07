Midland Area Farmers Market Opening This Weekend

The Midland Area Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 7 at the Dow Diamond East parking lot. Regular hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through October 29. The market will continue to operate for the first three Saturdays in November from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
“The Midland Area Farmers Market prides itself on being a one-stop-shop for all of your local, homegrown products,” said Emily Lyons, Farmers Market Manager. “From vendors who have been with us since the beginning, to new food trucks and produce growers, we are committed to bringing a vibrant, diverse Market to our community.”
New vendors this year include several food trucks selling specialties from wood-fired pizza to grilled donuts. A total of 78 vendors have signed up for the season. Musical acts will perform each week, with special events the week of August 7 – 13 for National Farmers Market Week. National Pollinator Week will be celebrated June 20-26, promoting pollinator education and featuring entertainment, games and prizes. Visit the Midland Area Farmers Market Facebook page for the latest information: https://www.facebook.com/midlandfarmersmarket
The Market accepts many types of payment including SNAP/EBT, WIC Project FRESH coupons, Senior Project FRESH coupons as well as Double Up Food Bucks and debit and credit.
“One of the Market’s main missions is to increase accessibility and offer everyone in the community fresh, local food regardless of income level,” Lyons said. “SNAP usage was up more than 125% in 2021 and we are working to continue that trend in 2022. This is why the Farmers Market is one of Midland’s greatest treasures.”