      Weather Alert

Michigan Sugar Announces Brown Sugar Expansion

Michael Percha
Aug 23, 2021 @ 12:24pm
(source: Michigan Sugar Facebook page)

Michigan Sugar is investing $2 million into expanding its brown sugar operation at the Bay City facility.

In a Facebook post, the company says it is increasing its capacity to produce packages of brown sugar, which also includes the installation of a new packing machine, sugar transport system and the infrastructure to add another line to the system.

The Bay City operation currently has the ability to make 750,00, two-pound bags of brown sugar per week. After the expansion, that capacity will be more than one million bags per week.

