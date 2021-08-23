Michigan Sugar Announces Brown Sugar Expansion

Michigan Sugar is investing $2 million into expanding its brown sugar operation at the Bay City facility.
In a Facebook post, the company says it is increasing its capacity to produce packages of brown sugar, which also includes the installation of a new packing machine, sugar transport system and the infrastructure to add another line to the system.
The Bay City operation currently has the ability to make 750,00, two-pound bags of brown sugar per week. After the expansion, that capacity will be more than one million bags per week.