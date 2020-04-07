Michigan SOS Says Election Workers Needed
(Alpha Media file photo)
The May 5 election is approaching and volunteers are needed to process and count ballots and staff clerk offices.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says while ballots will be mailed out to all registered voters in the state, there will still be a need for people to assist local officials in processing them. All registered voters are eligible to serve as election workers. Anyone who fills out an interest form will have their information shared with local clerks. Volunteers are paid for their time.
Anyone interested in volunteering as an election worker can visit michigan.gov/sos.
Clerk offices are open through Election Day with same day voter registration and voting in person, including for people with disabilities who wish to vote using assistive equipment. Others can drop off their ballots if they forget to mail it in time. Voter registration is also available by mail or online at michigan.gov/vote through April 20. Between April 20 and May 5, new registrations must be accompanied by proof of residence which can be submitted by mail or electronically.