Michigan Driver’s Licenses, Vehicle Registrations Extended Under New Executive Order
(source: Office of the Governor of Michigan)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an Executive Order extending the expiration of valid driver’s licenses, state ID cards and commercial vehicle registrations which would otherwise expire during the pandemic and Stay Home order.
The order temporarily extends vehicle registrations, including temporary registrations set to expire on or after March 1 to June 30 and driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31, to June 30. The order also suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired but otherwise valid registration.
However, the extension doesn’t apply to motorists with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.
People looking to renew their licenses should do so online at Michigan.gov/sos.