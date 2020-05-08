Michigan COVID-19 Data Shows Slowing Rate of Infection
COVID-19 data from state health officials shows 680 new cases of the virus and 50 deaths from Thursday to Friday of this week. Michigan’s total cases stood at 46,326, and 15,659 of those people have recovered. Statewide, 4,393 people have died.
Positive cases in Saginaw County now total 779, and 79 people have died. Bay County has had 185 positive cases and 9 deaths. In Midland County, 66 people have tested positive for the virus and 8 have died.
The table below shows county-by-county data. More information is available on the state website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
Michigan Data
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/8/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|4
|1
|Allegan
|130
|2
|Alpena
|86
|8
|Antrim
|10
|
|Arenac
|27
|1
|Baraga
|1
|
|Barry
|44
|1
|Bay
|185
|9
|Benzie
|4
|
|Berrien
|376
|22
|Branch
|76
|2
|Calhoun
|254
|17
|Cass
|39
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|19
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|
|Clare
|12
|2
|Clinton
|126
|10
|Crawford
|56
|4
|Delta
|15
|2
|Detroit City
|9648
|1154
|Dickinson
|5
|2
|Eaton
|152
|6
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1739
|214
|Gladwin
|16
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|20
|5
|Gratiot
|27
|2
|Hillsdale
|151
|21
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|34
|1
|Ingham
|563
|16
|Ionia
|103
|2
|Iosco
|54
|8
|Isabella
|61
|7
|Jackson
|381
|25
|Kalamazoo
|573
|25
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|2135
|41
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|174
|29
|Leelanau
|9
|
|Lenawee
|126
|2
|Livingston
|374
|20
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|6
|
|Macomb
|5963
|682
|Manistee
|11
|
|Marquette
|51
|9
|Mason
|18
|
|Mecosta
|16
|2
|Menominee
|6
|
|Midland
|66
|8
|Missaukee
|16
|1
|Monroe
|383
|16
|Montcalm
|46
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|
|Muskegon
|344
|19
|Newaygo
|34
|
|Oakland
|7664
|805
|Oceana
|24
|1
|Ogemaw
|15
|
|Osceola
|9
|
|Oscoda
|5
|
|Otsego
|95
|9
|Ottawa
|353
|17
|Presque Isle
|11
|
|Roscommon
|20
|
|Saginaw
|779
|79
|Sanilac
|38
|5
|Schoolcraft
|4
|
|Shiawassee
|201
|16
|St Clair
|353
|23
|St Joseph
|51
|1
|Tuscola
|130
|17
|Van Buren
|81
|2
|Washtenaw
|1160
|80
|Wayne
|8176
|874
|Wexford
|10
|2
|MDOC
|2124
|50
|FCI
|109
|3
|Unknown
|71
|
|Out of State
|7
|
|Totals
|46326
|4393