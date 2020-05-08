      Weather Alert

Michigan COVID-19 Data Shows Slowing Rate of Infection

Ann Williams
May 8, 2020 @ 4:53pm
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)

COVID-19 data from state health officials shows 680 new cases of the virus and 50 deaths from Thursday to Friday of this week. Michigan’s total cases stood at 46,326, and 15,659 of those people have recovered.  Statewide, 4,393 people have died.

Positive cases in Saginaw County now total 779, and 79 people have died. Bay County has had 185 positive cases and 9 deaths. In Midland County, 66 people have tested positive for the virus and 8 have died.

The table below shows county-by-county data. More information is available on the state website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

Michigan Data

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/8/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 130 2
Alpena 86 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 1
Baraga 1
Barry 44 1
Bay 185 9
Benzie 4
Berrien 376 22
Branch 76 2
Calhoun 254 17
Cass 39 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 126 10
Crawford 56 4
Delta 15 2
Detroit City 9648 1154
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 152 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1739 214
Gladwin 16 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 20 5
Gratiot 27 2
Hillsdale 151 21
Houghton 2
Huron 34 1
Ingham 563 16
Ionia 103 2
Iosco 54 8
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 381 25
Kalamazoo 573 25
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2135 41
Lake 2
Lapeer 174 29
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 126 2
Livingston 374 20
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 5963 682
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 9
Mason 18
Mecosta 16 2
Menominee 6
Midland 66 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 383 16
Montcalm 46 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 344 19
Newaygo 34
Oakland 7664 805
Oceana 24 1
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5
Otsego 95 9
Ottawa 353 17
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 779 79
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 201 16
St Clair 353 23
St Joseph 51 1
Tuscola 130 17
Van Buren 81 2
Washtenaw 1160 80
Wayne 8176 874
Wexford 10 2
MDOC 2124 50
FCI 109 3
Unknown 71
Out of State 7
Totals 46326 4393
