Michigan COVID-19 Cases Top 500
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
In their Friday update on coronavirus in Michigan, state health officials said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 549. The largest number of cases are in Wayne County, followed by Oakland and Macomb.
In the Great Lakes Bay Region, there have now been three cases in Midland County, and one in Bay County. Here’s a breakdown of the cases from michigan.gov:
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Bay
|1
|
| Charlevoix
|1
|
| Clinton
|1
|
| Detroit City
|149
|2
| Eaton
|2
|
| Genesee
|1
|
| Ingham
|7
|
| Jackson
|1
|
| Kent
|12
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Livingston
|3
|
| Macomb
|86
|
| Midland
|3
|
| Monroe
|3
|
| Montcalm
|1
|
| Oakland
|184
|
| Otsego
|1
|
| Ottawa
|1
|
| St. Clair
|7
|
| Washtenaw
|16
|
| Wayne
|67
|1
| Out of State
|1
|
| Total
|549
|3
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Tests
| Location
|Cumulative Tests
| MDHHS BOL
|1,557
| Hospitals
|744
| Commercial Labs
|148
| Total
|2,449
Location test numbers are updated as information is reported to the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|51%
| Female
|49%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|8%
| 30 to 39 years
|16%
| 40 to 49 years
|21%
| 50 to 59 years
|20%
| 60 to 69 years
|19%
| 70 to 79 years
|11%
| 80+ years
|5%
For the latest on the coronavirus outbreak, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Cornoavirus