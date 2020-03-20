      Breaking News
First Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Midland County

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Top 500

Ann Williams
Mar 20, 2020 @ 3:29pm
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In their Friday update on coronavirus in Michigan, state health officials said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 549. The largest number of cases are in Wayne County, followed by Oakland and Macomb.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, there have now been three cases in Midland County, and one in Bay County. Here’s a breakdown of  the cases from michigan.gov:

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Bay 1
  Charlevoix 1
  Clinton 1
  Detroit City 149 2
  Eaton 2
  Genesee 1
  Ingham 7
  Jackson 1
  Kent 12
  Leelanau 1
  Livingston 3
  Macomb 86
  Midland 3
  Monroe 3
  Montcalm 1
  Oakland 184
  Otsego 1
  Ottawa 1
  St. Clair 7
  Washtenaw 16
  Wayne 67 1
  Out of State 1
  Total 549 3

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

 

Tests
  Location Cumulative Tests
  MDHHS BOL 1,557
  Hospitals 744
  Commercial Labs 148
  Total 2,449
Location test numbers are updated as information is reported to the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories.

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 51%
  Female 49%

 

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 8%
  30 to 39 years 16%
  40 to 49 years 21%
  50 to 59 years 20%
  60 to 69 years 19%
  70 to 79 years 11%
  80+ years 5%

For the latest on the coronavirus outbreak, visit  Michigan.gov/Coronavirus   and  CDC.gov/Cornoavirus

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News