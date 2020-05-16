Michigan COVID-19 Cases Now Above 50,000
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
More than 50,000 Michiganders have now tested positive for COVID-19. Friday’s data from state health officials shows 50,079 people have had the virus in Michigan since early March.
There were 497 new cases reported since Thursday, and 38 people died in the one-day period. In all, 4,825 people have died in Michigan and 22,686 have recovered.
So far in Saginaw County, 877 people have tested positive and 95 have died. Bay County cases total 228 as of Friday, with 14 deaths. In Midland County, 69 people have tested positive and 8 have died.
The table below shows a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. For more data and other information on the virus in Michigan, visit the state website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/15/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|6
|1
|Allegan
|173
|2
|Alpena
|90
|8
|Antrim
|10
|
|Arenac
|29
|1
|Baraga
|1
|
|Barry
|56
|1
|Bay
|228
|14
|Benzie
|4
|
|Berrien
|485
|28
|Branch
|92
|2
|Calhoun
|290
|18
|Cass
|50
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|19
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|
|Clare
|14
|2
|Clinton
|132
|10
|Crawford
|57
|4
|Delta
|14
|2
|Detroit City
|10230
|1240
|Dickinson
|5
|2
|Eaton
|162
|6
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1835
|229
|Gladwin
|17
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|23
|5
|Gratiot
|35
|4
|Hillsdale
|162
|22
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|38
|1
|Ingham
|629
|20
|Ionia
|116
|3
|Iosco
|57
|8
|Isabella
|62
|7
|Jackson
|416
|26
|Kalamazoo
|679
|41
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|2705
|53
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|179
|30
|Leelanau
|10
|
|Lenawee
|132
|3
|Livingston
|381
|25
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|6
|
|Macomb
|6274
|729
|Manistee
|11
|
|Marquette
|51
|10
|Mason
|25
|
|Mecosta
|18
|2
|Menominee
|8
|
|Midland
|69
|8
|Missaukee
|16
|1
|Monroe
|417
|18
|Montcalm
|52
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|
|Muskegon
|452
|22
|Newaygo
|41
|
|Oakland
|7994
|896
|Oceana
|46
|2
|Ogemaw
|16
|
|Osceola
|9
|
|Oscoda
|5
|1
|Otsego
|99
|10
|Ottawa
|501
|24
|Presque Isle
|11
|
|Roscommon
|21
|
|Saginaw
|877
|95
|Sanilac
|38
|5
|Schoolcraft
|4
|
|Shiawassee
|222
|19
|St Clair
|399
|30
|St Joseph
|82
|1
|Tuscola
|166
|17
|Van Buren
|106
|5
|Washtenaw
|1236
|87
|Wayne
|8652
|952
|Wexford
|11
|2
|MDOC*
|2227
|56
|FCI**
|115
|3
|Unknown
|15
|1
|Out of State
|97
|
|Grand Total
|50079
|4825