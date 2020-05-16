      Weather Alert

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Now Above 50,000

Ann Williams
May 16, 2020 @ 2:20am
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)

More than 50,000 Michiganders have now tested positive for COVID-19. Friday’s data from state health officials shows 50,079 people have had the virus in Michigan since early March.

There were 497 new cases reported since Thursday, and 38 people died in the one-day period. In all, 4,825 people have died in Michigan and 22,686 have recovered.

So far in Saginaw County, 877 people have tested positive and 95 have died. Bay County cases total 228 as of Friday, with 14 deaths. In Midland County, 69 people have tested positive and 8 have died.

The table below shows a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. For more data and other information on the virus in Michigan, visit the state website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/15/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 6 1
Allegan 173 2
Alpena 90 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 29 1
Baraga 1
Barry 56 1
Bay 228 14
Benzie 4
Berrien 485 28
Branch 92 2
Calhoun 290 18
Cass 50 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 14 2
Clinton 132 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 10230 1240
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 162 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1835 229
Gladwin 17 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 23 5
Gratiot 35 4
Hillsdale 162 22
Houghton 2
Huron 38 1
Ingham 629 20
Ionia 116 3
Iosco 57 8
Isabella 62 7
Jackson 416 26
Kalamazoo 679 41
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2705 53
Lake 2
Lapeer 179 30
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 132 3
Livingston 381 25
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6274 729
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 25
Mecosta 18 2
Menominee 8
Midland 69 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 417 18
Montcalm 52 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 452 22
Newaygo 41
Oakland 7994 896
Oceana 46 2
Ogemaw 16
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 99 10
Ottawa 501 24
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 21
Saginaw 877 95
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 222 19
St Clair 399 30
St Joseph 82 1
Tuscola 166 17
Van Buren 106 5
Washtenaw 1236 87
Wayne 8652 952
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2227 56
FCI** 115 3
Unknown 15 1
Out of State 97
Grand Total 50079 4825
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News