Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Michigan COVID-19 Cases Climbing

Ann Williams
Mar 24, 2020 @ 3:35pm
The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Michigan Tuesday indicate a more than 30 percent increase from figures released on Monday. Confirmed cases in Michigan now total 1,791. The death rate stood at 24, compared to 15 reported on Monday.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region and surrounding areas, Saginaw County has 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Midland County has 5 and Bay County remains at 2. There’s one case each in Tuscola and Clare Counties, two in Gladwin and Isabella Counties and 34 in Genesee County.

The highest number of cases continue to be in Wayne County and the City of Detroit, followed by Oakland and Macomb counties. Below is a breakdown of the cases throughout Michigan from the state website:

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 1
  Barry 1
  Bay 2
  Berrien 8
  Calhoun 4
  Charlevoix 3
  Chippewa 1
  Clare 1
  Clinton 5
  Detroit City 563 8
  Eaton 3
  Emmet 2
  Genesee 34
  Gladwin 2
  Grand Traverse 3
  Hillsdale 1
  Ingham 15
  Isabella 2
  Jackson 6
  Kalamazoo 3
  Kalkaska 1
  Kent 31 1
  Lapeer 1
  Leelanau 1
  Livingston 13
  Macomb 225 3
  Manistee 1
  Midland 5
  Monroe 12
  Montcalm 1
  Muskegon 3
  Newaygo 2
  Oakland 428 4
  Otsego 5
  Ottawa 15
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 8
  St. Clair 8
  Tuscola 1
  Washtenaw 50 3
  Wayne 310 5
  Wexford 1
  Out of State 6
  Not Reported 2
  Total 1,791 24

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

 

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 52%
  Female 48%

 

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 8%
  30 to 39 years 13%
  40 to 49 years 17%
  50 to 59 years 20%
  60 to 69 years 21%
  70 to 79 years 13%
  80+ years 7%

 

