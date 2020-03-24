Michigan COVID-19 Cases Climbing
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Michigan Tuesday indicate a more than 30 percent increase from figures released on Monday. Confirmed cases in Michigan now total 1,791. The death rate stood at 24, compared to 15 reported on Monday.
In the Great Lakes Bay Region and surrounding areas, Saginaw County has 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Midland County has 5 and Bay County remains at 2. There’s one case each in Tuscola and Clare Counties, two in Gladwin and Isabella Counties and 34 in Genesee County.
The highest number of cases continue to be in Wayne County and the City of Detroit, followed by Oakland and Macomb counties. Below is a breakdown of the cases throughout Michigan from the state website:
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|1
|
| Barry
|1
|
| Bay
|2
|
| Berrien
|8
|
| Calhoun
|4
|
| Charlevoix
|3
|
| Chippewa
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|5
|
| Detroit City
|563
|8
| Eaton
|3
|
| Emmet
|2
|
| Genesee
|34
|
| Gladwin
|2
|
| Grand Traverse
|3
|
| Hillsdale
|1
|
| Ingham
|15
|
| Isabella
|2
|
| Jackson
|6
|
| Kalamazoo
|3
|
| Kalkaska
|1
|
| Kent
|31
|1
| Lapeer
|1
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Livingston
|13
|
| Macomb
|225
|3
| Manistee
|1
|
| Midland
|5
|
| Monroe
|12
|
| Montcalm
|1
|
| Muskegon
|3
|
| Newaygo
|2
|
| Oakland
|428
|4
| Otsego
|5
|
| Ottawa
|15
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|8
|
| St. Clair
|8
|
| Tuscola
|1
|
| Washtenaw
|50
|3
| Wayne
|310
|5
| Wexford
|1
|
| Out of State
|6
|
| Not Reported
|2
|
| Total
|1,791
|24
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|52%
| Female
|48%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|8%
| 30 to 39 years
|13%
| 40 to 49 years
|17%
| 50 to 59 years
|20%
| 60 to 69 years
|21%
| 70 to 79 years
|13%
| 80+ years
|7%