Michigan Coronavirus Cases Now Total 9,334
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan have increased by more than 1,700 in a day. In their daily report for Wednesday April 1, state health officials put the number at 9,334. The total on Tuesday was just over 7,615. The number of deaths stands at 337, compared to 259 on Tuesday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saginaw County total 71. There are 10 cases in Bay County, 12 in Midland County and two in Gladwin County. The first case has also now been confirmed in Arenac County. Tuscola County has had 11 cases and two deaths. The highest concentration of cases near the Great Lakes Bay Region is in Genesee County, which has had 249 cases and 8 deaths.
Below is statewide data from the state website: www.michigan.gov/cornoavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
|Deaths
| Allegan
|5
|
| Antrim
|4
|
| Arenac
|1
|
| Barry
|2
|
| Bay
|10
|
| Berrien
|38
|1
| Branch
|2
|
| Calhoun
|23
|
| Cass
|6
|1
| Charlevoix
|4
|
| Cheboygan
|2
|
| Chippewa
|1
|
| Clare
|1
|
| Clinton
|33
|
| Crawford
|1
|
| Delta
|3
|
| Detroit City
|2472
|83
| Eaton
|27
|
| Emmet
|7
|1
| Genesee
|249
|8
| Gladwin
|2
|
| Gogebic
|2
|1
| Grand Traverse
|8
|
| Gratiot
|3
|
| Hillsdale
|19
|1
| Houghton
|1
|
| Huron
|3
|
| Ingham
|121
|1
| Ionia
|6
|
| Iosco
|1
|
| Isabella
|7
|1
| Jackson
|56
|2
| Kalamazoo
|30
|1
| Kalkaska
|7
|1
| Kent
|119
|2
| Lapeer
|8
|
| Leelanau
|1
|
| Lenawee
|22
|
| Livingston
|101
|2
| Mackinac
|1
|
| Macomb
|1088
|51
| Manistee
|1
|
| Marquette
|4
|
| Mecosta
|3
|1
| Midland
|12
|
| Missaukee
|1
|1
| Monroe
|58
|
| Montcalm
|10
|
| Muskegon
|18
|2
| Newaygo
|1
|
| Oakland
|1910
|99
| Oceana
|2
|
| Ogemaw
|1
|
| Osceola
|2
|
| Oscoda
|2
|
| Otsego
|19
|
| Ottawa
|31
|
| Roscommon
|1
|
| Saginaw
|71
|
| Sanilac
|7
|1
| Shiawassee
|11
|
| St. Clair
|41
|
| St. Joseph
|5
|
| Tuscola
|11
|2
| Van Buren
|10
|
| Washtenaw
|401
|8
| Wayne
|1998
|63
| Wexford
|2
|
| Other*
|142
|
| Out of State
|42
|1
| Unknown
|19
|2
| Total
|9334
|337
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
*MDOC
Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|49%
| Female
|51%
| Unknown
|<1%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|1%
| 20 to 29 years
|10%
| 30 to 39 years
|13%
| 40 to 49 years
|17%
| 50 to 59 years
|20%
| 60 to 69 years
|18%
| 70 to 79 years
|13%
| 80+ years
|8%
Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|64%
| Female
|36%
Age Data of Overall Deceased
| Average Age
|71.1 years
| Median Age
|72 years
| Age Range
|25-107 years