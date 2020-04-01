      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Michigan Coronavirus Cases Now Total 9,334

Ann Williams
Apr 1, 2020 @ 3:45pm
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan have increased by more than 1,700 in a day. In their daily report for Wednesday April 1, state health officials put the number at 9,334. The total on Tuesday was just over 7,615. The number of deaths stands at 337, compared to 259 on Tuesday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saginaw County total 71. There are 10 cases in Bay County, 12 in Midland County and two in Gladwin County. The first case has also now been confirmed in Arenac County. Tuscola County has had 11 cases and two deaths. The highest concentration of cases near the Great Lakes Bay Region is in Genesee County, which has had 249 cases and 8 deaths.

Below is statewide data from the state website: www.michigan.gov/cornoavirus

Michigan Data

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 5
  Antrim 4
  Arenac 1
  Barry 2
  Bay 10
  Berrien 38 1
  Branch 2
  Calhoun 23
  Cass 6 1
  Charlevoix 4
  Cheboygan 2
  Chippewa 1
  Clare 1
  Clinton 33
  Crawford 1
  Delta 3
  Detroit City 2472 83
  Eaton 27
  Emmet 7 1
  Genesee 249 8
  Gladwin 2
  Gogebic 2 1
  Grand Traverse 8
  Gratiot 3
  Hillsdale 19 1
  Houghton 1
  Huron 3
  Ingham 121 1
  Ionia 6
  Iosco 1
  Isabella 7 1
  Jackson 56 2
  Kalamazoo 30 1
  Kalkaska 7 1
  Kent 119 2
  Lapeer 8
  Leelanau 1
  Lenawee 22
  Livingston 101 2
  Mackinac 1
  Macomb 1088 51
  Manistee 1
  Marquette 4
  Mecosta 3 1
  Midland 12
  Missaukee 1 1
  Monroe 58
  Montcalm 10
  Muskegon 18 2
  Newaygo 1
  Oakland 1910 99
  Oceana 2
  Ogemaw 1
  Osceola 2
  Oscoda 2
  Otsego 19
  Ottawa 31
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 71
  Sanilac 7 1
  Shiawassee 11
  St. Clair 41
  St. Joseph 5
  Tuscola 11 2
  Van Buren 10
  Washtenaw 401 8
  Wayne 1998 63
  Wexford 2
  Other* 142
  Out of State 42 1
  Unknown 19 2
  Total 9334 337

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

*MDOC

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 49%
  Female 51%
  Unknown <1%

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 10%
  30 to 39 years 13%
  40 to 49 years 17%
  50 to 59 years 20%
  60 to 69 years 18%
  70 to 79 years 13%
  80+ years 8%

 

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 64%
  Female 36%

 

 

Age Data of Overall Deceased
  Average Age 71.1 years
  Median Age 72 years
  Age Range 25-107 years

 

